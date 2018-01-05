Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation

On January 3, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Quality Life Team and members of the Riverside Sheriff Departments Business District Unit conducted a follow-up referencing a rash of burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley.

Daniel Peralta, a subject who is currently on probation for burglary and who had an active warrant for burglary was arrested. During the course of the investigation, Peralta was found to be responsible for 7 burglaries and a suspect in several others.

Peralta was later booked into the Riverside County Jail (Indio) for several felony charges. Also arrested was Diana Vasquez and Adrian “Pudgy” Sandoval for possession of stolen property.