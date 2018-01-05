'Jeopardy!' on Hiatus After Host Alex Trebek Has Brain Surgery

Taping of the game show "Jeopardy!" has been suspended while host Alex Trebek recovers from surgery to remove blood clots from his brain, Trebek and the show's producer said Thursday.

Trebek, 77, who has hosted the show for more than 33 years, said he was diagnosed with the blood clots, a condition called subdural hematoma, in December after he suffered a bad fall in October.

In a video from his home, Trebek downplayed the operation as "a slight medical problem" and said he hoped to resume taping "very, very soon."

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the program, said in a statement that Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 and underwent surgery the next day.