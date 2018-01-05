Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash

The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day

Jonathan Christopher Garza, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Story: Three Passengers in Fatal Palm Springs Tour Bus Crash File Suit

The crash scene blocked both west and eastbound lanes of Dillon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation

    Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation

    Friday, January 5 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-01-05 21:12:36 GMT
    On January 3, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Quality Life Team and members of the Riverside Sheriff Departments Business District Unit conducted a follow-up referencing a rash of burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley. Story: Palm Springs Gang Sweep Leads to Arrests, Drug Seizures Daniel Peralta, a subject who is currently on probation for burglary and who had an active warrant for burglary was arrested. During the course of th...
    On January 3, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Quality Life Team and members of the Riverside Sheriff Departments Business District Unit conducted a follow-up referencing a rash of burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley. Story: Palm Springs Gang Sweep Leads to Arrests, Drug Seizures Daniel Peralta, a subject who is currently on probation for burglary and who had an active warrant for burglary was arrested. During the course of th...

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

    Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

    Friday, January 5 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-01-05 21:48:26 GMT

    One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...

    One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...

  • UC Berkeley Student Detained, Set For Deportation

    UC Berkeley Student Detained, Set For Deportation

    Friday, January 5 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-01-05 18:33:01 GMT

    A UC Berkeley student was being held in San Diego on Wednesday, slated for deportation, according to Border Patrol officials. 

    A UC Berkeley student was being held in San Diego on Wednesday, slated for deportation, according to Border Patrol officials. 

Powered by Frankly