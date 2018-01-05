Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Jonathan Christopher Garza, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash scene blocked both west and eastbound lanes of Dillon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.