Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...
One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...
A UC Berkeley student was being held in San Diego on Wednesday, slated for deportation, according to Border Patrol officials.
A UC Berkeley student was being held in San Diego on Wednesday, slated for deportation, according to Border Patrol officials.