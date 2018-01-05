Political Unrest Grips Coachella Valley Ahead Of Bombshell Book Release

The day before a new tell all book release that makes damaging allegations against the Trump administration, tensions are flaring in the White House and here in the Coachella Valley.

The book is called Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House. It wasn't supposed to be released until Tuesday January 9th but author Michael Wolff and the book's publisher decided at the last minute that it will hit bookshelves tomorrow. Meanwhile, here in the desert, we've seen an uproar of opposition to president trump and the controversy surrounding his administration.

From Coachella to Palm Springs, it seems like everyone is standing up against President Trump.

"I think he's a dangerous man. I do think he's a dangerous man," said anti-Trump Rally Organizer Richard Noble.

"He's a disgusting person and corrupt, a lair, there is nothing I hate more than a liar," said Trump protester Jorie Parr.

In Palm Springs, a group of anti-Trump protesters marched down North Palm Canyon Drive. They want him out of the White House and believe the president's campaign officials colluded with Russia.

"I've asked and I've hinted to the city council of Palm Springs to do an official resolution calling on the resignation of the president for conduct unbecoming of a president," Noble said.

In Coachella, volunteers with TODEC, a free legal assistance center for undocumented immigrants, we're burning up the phones lines Thursday morning, calling on local and state politicians to account for DACA spending before congress's January 19 deadline to pass a budget for 2018.

"Right now with all the stuff we have going on, we don't know if they are going to take it away, and if they do it closes a lot of doors for us," said TODEC volunteer Yesenia Diaz.

But not everyone is out to dump Trump. In Palm Springs, a Trump supporter was on hand to talk about his support of the president unusual methods.

"He is not liked by the establishment. That is a very, very big issue and a lot of people won't understand what I just said," Trump supporter Steve Giboney.

The new book also claims that the west wing is in chaos and cites former Trump aid Steve Bannon as describing a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous." The book is scheduled to hit shelves at Barnes and Noble tomorrow morning.