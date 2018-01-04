Thousands Stolen from El Paseo Retail Store, Suspect Wanted

On January 4, 2018, at 10:29 am, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert Station and Palm Desert Business District Team responded to the Louis Vuitton retail store, located at 73515 El Paseo Drive, Palm Desert regarding a theft that just occurred.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black male, approximately 30 years old, took multiple items from the store, totaling $13,000. The suspect fled the area in a black Cadillac Escalade, which was driven by a black female, approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is encouraged to call Deputy Stan at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1664.