Trump lawyer says stop tell-all book, publisher moves up sale date

On January 4, 2018, at 10:29 am, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert Station and Palm Desert Business District Team responded to the Louis Vuitton retail store, located at 73515 El Paseo Drive, Palm Desert regarding a theft that just occurred. Story: DUI Pursuit Suspect With Prior Manslaughter Conviction Pleads Guilty to Chase Charges Preliminary investigation revealed a black male, approximately 30 years old, took multiple ite...
On January 4, 2018, at 10:29 am, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert Station and Palm Desert Business District Team responded to the Louis Vuitton retail store, located at 73515 El Paseo Drive, Palm Desert regarding a theft that just occurred. Story: DUI Pursuit Suspect With Prior Manslaughter Conviction Pleads Guilty to Chase Charges Preliminary investigation revealed a black male, approximately 30 years old, took multiple ite...
One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...
One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...