Children Hospitalized After Chemical Mix-Up in Palm Desert

A hazardous materials team was called Thursday to a Palm Desert YMCA where several children fell ill after being exposed to a janitorial-strength cleaning product.

Story: Banning Police Seek Man Accused in Woman's Fatal Shooting

Fire crews and environmental health officials were called at 12:32 p.m. to Family YMCA of the Desert, 75433 Orange Blossom Lane. Five children with unspecified minor injuries were transported to a hospital for evaluation, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: In-N-Out Adds Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate to Menu

Crews from the fire department and Riverside County Environmental Health subsequently determined that the hazardous substance was Ecotemp Ultra Klene, "a janitorial-strength cleaner made of sodium hydroxide,'' she said. The five children were released from the hospital after an hour and a half. Four returned to class the next day, while one went on vacation with family.

Story: Utah Homicide Suspect Arrested at Palm Springs Motel

The cleaner is described as a "machine warewashing detergent'' by Ecolab, the company that sells the product. The chemical can be hazardous to human health if swallowed or inhaled, according to a safety data sheet released by Ecolab.