Palm Desert

Children Hospitalized After Chemical Mix-Up in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -

A hazardous materials team was called Thursday to a Palm Desert YMCA where several children fell ill after being exposed to a janitorial-strength cleaning product.

Fire crews and environmental health officials were called at 12:32 p.m. to Family YMCA of the Desert, 75433 Orange Blossom Lane. Five children with unspecified minor injuries were transported to a hospital for evaluation, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews from the fire department and Riverside County Environmental Health subsequently determined that the hazardous substance was Ecotemp Ultra Klene, "a janitorial-strength cleaner made of sodium hydroxide,'' she said. The five children were released from the hospital after an hour and a half. Four returned to class the next day, while one went on vacation with family.

The cleaner is described as a "machine warewashing detergent'' by Ecolab, the company that sells the product. The chemical can be hazardous to human health if swallowed or inhaled, according to a safety data sheet released by Ecolab. 

    Thousands Stolen from El Paseo Retail Store, Suspect Wanted

    On January 4, 2018, at 10:29 am, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert Station and Palm Desert Business District Team responded to the Louis Vuitton retail store, located at 73515 El Paseo Drive, Palm Desert regarding a theft that just occurred. Story: DUI Pursuit Suspect With Prior Manslaughter Conviction Pleads Guilty to Chase Charges Preliminary investigation revealed a black male, approximately 30 years old, took multiple ite...

    Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

    One person was killed today in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Dillon Road, east of Mountain View Road, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No oth...

  • Stay away from romaine lettuce, Consumer Reports advises

    People should stay away from romaine lettuce until U.S. and Canadian health officials get to the bottom of an outbreak of E. coli infections, Consumer Reports says. The consumer advocacy group called on the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do more to warn people about the outbreak, which at last count had made 58 people sick in the U.S. and Canada. One person has died. The CDC last reported on the outbreak on December 28. It said 17 peop...
