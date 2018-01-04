Here's How the Rams' and Chargers' Future Home is Shaping Up - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Here's How the Rams' and Chargers' Future Home is Shaping Up

Posted: Updated:

The Rams and the Chargers won't move into their new Inglewood home for some time, but construction is already progressing on their new digs. 

The stadium, impressive as it's expected to be with its 70,000 to 100,000 seats, is only the cherry on top of a massive sundae. The Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park will also include a 6,000-seat performing arts center; 890,000 square feet of retail space; 300 hotel rooms; and approximately 25 acres of "public parks, open space, pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths," according to the stadium website

Located two miles off the 405 Freeway and one-and-a-half miles off the 105 Freeway, owners are expecting the stadium to be a "must-see" destination when it opens in 2020.

