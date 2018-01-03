Court Documents: Palm Springs Resident in Suspicious Death Investigation Had History of Domestic Violence

According to court documents, the Palm Springs resident at the center of a suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has a history of domestic violence.

Santa Cruz court documents obtained by KSBW show in 2015 an ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against Tosten Walsh Lommen. The document contains disturbing allegations about the 30-year-old man who South Dakota police say led police on a 50-mile chase while driving over 100 mph on New Years Day.

In the court documents, a then 27-year-old Berkeley woman claimed she lived with her boyfriend until he became violent. She claims Walsh Lommen owned multiple guns and on more than one occasion, held them to her head. She also accused Walsh Lommen of hitting her, throwing her down the stairs and threatening her with a "WeedWacker" in 2015. At the time, she also claimed he poured gasoline on her and threatened to set her on fire.

Also in 2015, the woman claims Walsh Lommen was pulled over in Sunnyvale, Calif. where he was found with her driver license. The documents say he told police he was searching for her. "He told police he was searching for me because he hadn't seen me in three months and believed 'ISIS' had killed me." The woman's parents were contacted and they confirmed she was alive.

The woman also said during a trip to Las Vegas in 2013, he hit her with a chair and she suffered a broken collar bone, black eye and cuts.

Walsh Lommen was arrested in South Dakota New Years Day and is facing several charges after police say they found a body of a dead woman wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of the SUV he was driving. This came after police say he led them on a high-speed chase for about 50 miles through western South Dakota.

Troopers there say his BAC was 0.14, his breath smelled of alcohol, and there were prescriptions pills in the SUV.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body. Palm Springs Police say they will release information regarding the cross-country investigation Thursday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office is investigating the woman's death as suspicious.

Public records show Walsh Lommen lived in Palm Springs with his mother, Michelle Walsh, at a home on East Sandalwood at the beginning of 2017. His mother is currently listed as a resident of a home in the gated community of Escena.

The SUV Walsh Lommen was found driving in South Dakota is registered to Michelle Walsh.

Neighbors there say there was a mother and son who lived at the rental home on Icon Way in the Escena community. Neighbors describe the pair as quiet. Neighbors also say police were seen hauling items out of the home Monday. When KMIR knocked on the door Tuesday, the homeowner was inside and said police had not told him any information.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Walsh Lommen is facing charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving. His bail is set at $2.5 million.