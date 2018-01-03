Indio Shopping Center Burglarized On First Day Of The Year

Four businesses in one Indio shopping center are robbed on the first day of the year. Now the owners are scrambling to get back to work.

"I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe here in this place," said hair salon owner Rosa Ysiano.

Story: Fire Destroys Business At Indio Strip Mall

A Metro PCS store, a hair salon, a dental office and a laundromat were all burglarized in the same night. The first day of 2018.

"They had broken my window here at my place of business. And as I entered, there was a mess. There was a mess, they turned everything upside down," said Ysiano.

At the metro PCS store, the thieves broke in through the window and got away with more than $1000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Story: Indio Company Invents New Modular Housing

"They took a couple of blue tooth ear sets, a couple of speakers, couple of SD cards," said Josue Tong, a salesman at the Metro PCS store.

The hair salon got hit pretty hard too.

"A lot of stuff was taken supplies, tools of out trade and so many things were taken that it really was upsetting," said Ysiano.

Story: Indio Pursuit Forces School Lockdown

One of the things that police are looking at is the fact that some of the business have holes in the wall, as if the burglars were trying to tunnel from on business to the next.

"Seems to be the person that's doing it is tunneling from business to business to business. That's a very distinctive M-O," said Sgt. Dan Marshall of the Indio Police Department.