Indio, CA

Indio Shopping Center Burglarized On First Day Of The Year

KMIR Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Indio, CA -

Four businesses in one Indio shopping center are robbed on the first day of the year. Now the owners are scrambling to get back to work.

"I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe here in this place," said hair salon owner Rosa Ysiano.

A Metro PCS store, a hair salon, a dental office and a laundromat were all burglarized in the same night. The first day of 2018.

"They had broken my window here at my place of business. And as I entered, there was a mess. There was a mess, they turned everything upside down," said Ysiano.

At the metro PCS store, the thieves broke in through the window and got away with more than $1000 dollars worth of merchandise.

"They took a couple of blue tooth ear sets, a couple of speakers, couple of SD cards," said Josue Tong, a salesman at the Metro PCS store.

The hair salon got hit pretty hard too.

"A lot of stuff was taken supplies, tools of out trade and so many things were taken that it really was upsetting," said Ysiano.

One of the things that police are looking at is the fact that some of the business have holes in the wall, as if the burglars were trying to tunnel from on business to the next.

"Seems to be the person that's doing it is tunneling from business to business to business. That's a very distinctive M-O," said Sgt. Dan Marshall of the Indio Police Department.

    Children Hospitalized After Chemical Mix-Up in Palm Desert

    Children Hospitalized After Chemical Mix-Up in Palm Desert

    Multiple police units responded to the Jean Blossom Child Development Center at 75433 Orange Blossom Lane in Palm Desert to reports of children with injuries. According to authorities, five children received hand injuries after a janitor mixed the wrong chemicals/solutions in a soap dispenser. Cal Fire and the Riverside Emergency Management Department responded around 12:30PM. All children were transported to the hospital for treatment. Stay tuned with KMIR for more information as t...

    Deputies Seek Man in Attempted Sexual Assaults of 2 Palm Desert Business Employees

    Deputies Seek Man in Attempted Sexual Assaults of 2 Palm Desert Business Employees

    On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, about 9:19 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to an unknown trouble call in the 74200 block of Highway 111 in the city of Palm Desert.  Story: Felon Charged with Trying to Sexually Assault Senior Citizen Officers arrived within minutes and learned a male entered a business at the location and attempted to sexually assault two employees. The victims fought with the suspect inside the business and exited the backdo...

    South Dakota Authorities Identify Woman Found in Trunk as Palm Springs Resident

    South Dakota Authorities Identify Woman Found in Trunk as Palm Springs Resident

    A suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has connections to the Coachella Valley.

