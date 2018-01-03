Cheap Flights: Southwest Airlines Has $40 One-Way Trips to Vegas From LA

Multiple police units responded to the Jean Blossom Child Development Center at 75433 Orange Blossom Lane in Palm Desert to reports of children with injuries. According to authorities, five children received hand injuries after a janitor mixed the wrong chemicals/solutions in a soap dispenser. Cal Fire and the Riverside Emergency Management Department responded around 12:30PM. All children were transported to the hospital for treatment. Stay tuned with KMIR for more information as t...
Multiple police units responded to the Jean Blossom Child Development Center at 75433 Orange Blossom Lane in Palm Desert to reports of children with injuries. According to authorities, five children received hand injuries after a janitor mixed the wrong chemicals/solutions in a soap dispenser. Cal Fire and the Riverside Emergency Management Department responded around 12:30PM. All children were transported to the hospital for treatment. Stay tuned with KMIR for more information as t...
On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, about 9:19 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to an unknown trouble call in the 74200 block of Highway 111 in the city of Palm Desert. Story: Felon Charged with Trying to Sexually Assault Senior Citizen Officers arrived within minutes and learned a male entered a business at the location and attempted to sexually assault two employees. The victims fought with the suspect inside the business and exited the backdo...
On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, about 9:19 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to an unknown trouble call in the 74200 block of Highway 111 in the city of Palm Desert. Story: Felon Charged with Trying to Sexually Assault Senior Citizen Officers arrived within minutes and learned a male entered a business at the location and attempted to sexually assault two employees. The victims fought with the suspect inside the business and exited the backdo...
A suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has connections to the Coachella Valley.
A suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has connections to the Coachella Valley.