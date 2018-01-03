Cheap Flights: Southwest Airlines Has $40 One-Way Trips to Vegas From LA

Southwest Airlines is running a deal starting Tuesday offering flights starting at $40 one way from LAX to Vegas, among other deals.

The "SALE-ebrate 2018!" promotion was offering low fares until Jan. 25.

Seats, travel days and markets were limited, obviously, but the prices speak for themselves.

A big caveat – travelers must buy tickets at least 21 days ahead of time. That puts the travel window from Jan. 23 through May 17. Fridays and Sunday are also off-limits.

There are different dates for Puerto Rico and international travel, which can be seen here along with the full list of rules.