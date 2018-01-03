Powerball Jackpot Now $460M for Nation's 10th Largest Prize - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Powerball Jackpot Now $460M for Nation's 10th Largest Prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.

Players have until Wednesday night to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It's the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game now offers a grand prize of $418 million. The next drawing for that game is Friday.

