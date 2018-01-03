Deputies Seek Man in Attempted Sexual Assaults of 2 Palm Desert Business Employees

A man who tried to sexually assault two employees at a Palm Desert business was being sought by sheriff's deputies today.

The attacks occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the 74200 block of Highway 111, according to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect tried to sexually assault the employees, but the victims fought back, leading to an altercation that spilled out onto Alessandro Drive, behind the business.

The man then ran westbound on Alessandro prior to the arrival of deputies, who "conducted an extensive search of the area,'' Wright said.

The suspect was described as a ``dark skinned'' man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark vest over a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact Investigator Chad Martin at the Palm Desert sheriff's station at (760) 836-1600 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.