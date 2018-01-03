Deputies Release Sketch of Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assaults of 2 Palm Desert Business Employees

Sheriff's deputies today released a composite sketch of a man who tried to sexually assault two employees at a Palm Desert business on Jan. 2.

The attacks occurred around 9:20 p.m. at an unnamed business in the 74200 block of Highway 111, according to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect tried to sexually assault the employees, but the victims fought back, leading to an altercation that spilled out onto Alessandro Drive, behind the business. The man then ran westbound on Alessandro prior to the arrival of deputies, who ``conducted an extensive search of the area,'' Wright said.

Sheriff's investigators released details on the attempted assault on Jan. 3, but with the unidentified suspect still at large, hope the release of the sketch generates leads that help them locate him.

The suspect was described as a ``dark skinned'' man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark vest over a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts was asked to contact Investigator Chad Martin at the Palm Desert sheriff's station at (760) 836-1600 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.