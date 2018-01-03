Murder Charges Filed Against Man Accused in Ex-Girlfriend's Fatal Shooting in Banning

Murder and attempted murder charges have been filed against a fugitive accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Banning late last month and also shooting a man who remains in a medically induced coma.

Kris Kenny, 44, of San Bernardino allegedly shot 37-year-old Shanetta Dixon on Dec. 29 at her home on East Hoffer Street. She died at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning. The still-hospitalized gunshot victim, Francisco Sanchez, also lived at the home, as did Dixon's mother, authorities said.

Prosecutors charged Kenny on Friday with Dixon's murder, the attempted murder of Sanchez, and a sentence-enhancing allegation of lying in wait, which could make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. A decision on whether to pursue capital punishment is pending.

Banning police circulated Kenny's photo about a week after the shooting, describing him as a transient ``known to frequent the areas of San Bernardino and Rialto.'' Court documents filed last week list him as having San Bernardino address.

Kenny and Dixon dated for five years before breaking up about six months prior to the shooting, according to an arrest warrant declaration prepared by a Banning police detective.

On Dec. 29, he called Dixon's mother and requested to speak with Dixon because he said ``he found out he had cancer and it had spread to both of his lungs, and he wanted to let Dixon know,'' according to the declaration, which says he showed up at the Hoffer Street home about 10 minutes later.

Dixon's mother told police that she briefly spoke with him and prayed with him before telling him he should leave. He then asked her for water and something to eat, and as she was in the kitchen preparing him food, he went to her daughter's and shot her multiple times, the declaration alleges.

Dixon's mother heard gunshots and her daughter screaming, then saw Kenny walking out with a handgun while telling her ``move Mom, move,'' according to the document.

Sanchez, who was in another bedroom of the home, walked out of his room to see what was happening and was shot, according to the declaration. Police arrive to find Sanchez awake and on his knees and able to identify Kenny as the alleged shooter, the declaration says.

Kenny was last seen driving away from the home in a green SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or a Chevrolet Suburban, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Banning Police Department.

Anyone with information on the case or Kenny's whereabouts was asked to call the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.