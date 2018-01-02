South Dakota Authorities Identify Woman Found in Trunk as Palm Springs Resident

UPDATE:

The victim has been identified as Michelle Nanette Walsh, 58, of Palm Springs, Calif. She was found dead and wrapped in blankets in the rear of the vehicle after a high-speed chase that ended in Rapid City, S.D.

An autopsy was conducted on the victim on Jan. 3, and the results are still pending.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

“South Dakota law enforcement is continuing to work with California investigators and prosecutors on this ongoing death investigation,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This arrest is a great example of the coordinated efforts of state and local law enforcement and the difficult work they face each day to protect us.”

A suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has connections to the Coachella Valley.

A man arrested in South Dakota New Years Day is facing several charges after police say they found a body of a dead woman wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of the SUV he was driving. This came after police say the man led them on a high-speed chase for about 50 miles through western South Dakota.

Police say the man is 30-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen from Santa Cruz. Police have not confirmed the identity of the body. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office is investigating the woman's death as suspicious.

Public records show Walsh Lommen lived in Palm Springs with his mother, Michelle Walsh, at a home on East Sandalwood at the beginning of 2017. His mother is now listed as a resident of a home in the gated community of Escena.

Neighbors there say there was a mother and son who lived at the rental home on Icon Way. Neighbors describe the pair as quiet. One neighbor says the vehicle which Walsh Lommen was found driving in South Dakota was the mother's SUV, often seen in the driveway.

However, in Santa Cruz, where the mother and son lived prior to Palm Springs, one neighbor says their relationship appeared troubled. "There were activities after midnight, yelling and screaming and threatening that was going on out in the street. It definitely felt like a volatile relationship," said former neighbor Chad Steiner.

Public records show Michelle Walsh has been a resident at Icon Way for eight months.

Palm Springs Police will only say they are searching for a possible suspect.

When KMIR News knocked on the front door, the homeowner answered. He says police have not told him any information. Neighbors also tell us there was heavy police activity at the home on New Years Day. Investigators were seen hauling items out of the home.

This investigation all began just before noon Monday when a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90 at speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Police say the driver of that SUV, Walsh Lommen, led them on a chase which traveled along the interstate in South Dakota from Spearfish to Rapid City with speeds topping out at 118 mph. The vehicle finally came to a stop in a ditch after police laid down spike strips.

Police say Walsh Lommen tried running from police, but he was eventually caught.

Police say when they searched the vehicle, they found a deceased woman in the trunk wrapped in a blanket.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Walsh Lommen is facing charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving. His bail is set at $2.5 million.