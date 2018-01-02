CHP Says No New Years High Driving Arrests

The Indio California Highway Patrol said since recreational marijuana sales became legal, there have been no arrests made for high driving. Officer Mike Radford of the CHP said officers are prepared to see an increase in DUIs because of marijuana. "We do believe that the collision stats could rise due to the legal use of marijuana," Radford said.

Related: Recreational Marijuana Sales Become Legal

However, on New Year's day the Indio California Highway Patrol said it did not give any marijuana related DUIs. "We made three DUI arrests on the first day of the year, they were all for alcohol, none of them had to do with drugs," Radford. CHP officers state-wide have been training to look for high drivers. "Last year, every single CHP officer in the state received 24 hours of additional DUI training. So they should be looking for those symptoms on every single traffic stop," Radford explained.

He said just because it's marijuana, doesn't mean it's safe to get behind the wheel. "That's why we are going to be out there pro-actively looking for those drivers, so we can get them off the road ways before they crash or hurt someone."