Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs, Police Searching For Vehicle

A major traffic backup in Palm Springs Tuesday morning as a pedestrian was hit and killed along the I-10 Freeway East of Indian Ave. in Palm Springs.

Reports came in around 5:30AM Tuesday morning of a vehicle versus pedestrian with the victim sustaining major head injuries.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and the pedestrian was reported deceased shortly after.

Emergency crews shut down the number four lane on the freeway causing a slowdown for rush hour vehicles headed east on I-10. As of 10AM all eastbound lanes had been reopened.

Authorities are still searching for the vehicle involved in this accident.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who might have been traveling this stretch of freeway around 5:30AM Tuesday morning to come forward with any information on this accident.