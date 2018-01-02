Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs, Police Searching For Vehicle

A suspicious death investigation in South Dakota has connections to the Coachella Valley.
A local disabled woman is fuming over changes to SunLine Transit Agency's paratransit services. She says the new rules will make things even more difficult for her to maintain her independence.
Reports came in around 5:30AM Tuesday morning of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Palm Springs with the pedestrian sustaining major head injuries. Emergency crews arrived on scene and the pedestrian was reported deceased.
