200 Hotel Guests Relocated After Hotel Fire

Nearly 200 guests at the Embassy Suites hotel in Palm Desert were forced to leave after a fire broke out in the hotel's electrical room. Cal Fire said the fire caused the hotel to lose power. "When you have an electrical fire, you can't put water on it. So we were using our dry can extinguishers to keep it in check, until the power was shut off," Battalion Chief Mark Brooks said.

Hotel guests said they had to leave the hotel after the fire alarm went off. "We heard a series of really loud banging noises, then people came out, and the fire alarms went off and then there was smoke coming from one end of the building," said hotel guest John Yoder.

One guest just finished checking out when the hotel lost power and the fire alarm began ringing. "We had already checked out, so we had to come back to get something and we couldn't get back in our rooms," said one guest.

Yoder and his family said they came to Palm Desert to escape the fires in Santa Barbara. "There's a lot of smoke, so over a couple of weekends, we left town and went to San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles to avoid fires," Yoder told KMIR News.

Yoder said even though they weren't able to escape a fire here either, they are still making the best of it. "I just hung out in the pool for a while because the pool seems like a pretty safe place to be," he said.

Cal Fire said an electrical contractor needs to fix the damage before guests can stay over night.