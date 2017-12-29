Electrical Fire Displaces Occupants at Palm Desert Hotel - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Electrical Fire Displaces Occupants at Palm Desert Hotel

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

County fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in an electrical room at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Desert.

The first arriving engine company reported smoke in an electrical room of the hotel. Southern California Edison is also en route to assist with fire crews. 

The hotel is attempting to relocate guests to "sister" hotels while fire crews work to contain the blaze. Stay tuned with KMIR News for updates.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Coroners Release Name of Inmate Who Died in Custody

    Coroners Release Name of Inmate Who Died in Custody

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-12-29 17:44:23 GMT

    County coroners today released the name of an inmate who fell ill at the Riverside County Jail in Indio and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

    County coroners today released the name of an inmate who fell ill at the Riverside County Jail in Indio and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

  • Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-29 03:24:49 GMT

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

  • Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-12-28 17:14:15 GMT
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
Powered by Frankly