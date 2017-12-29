Electrical Fire Displaces Occupants at Palm Desert Hotel

Thursday, December 28 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-12-28 17:14:15 GMT
An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse. Officers were called to a home near 12th...
