Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities.
The children, approximately 4 or 5 & 7 or 8-years-old, became trapped around 5:40 PM. Riverside County Sheriff's Department worked with a locksmith to break into the safe, which took about 15-20 minutes. Cal Fire was on scene in case the children needed emergency oxygen, or the safe needed to be opened a different way.
It is unknown how the children became locked in the safe, or any details regarding what all was in the safe. The children were not harmed in this incident.
Thursday, December 28 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-12-28 18:24:54 GMT
The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...
Thursday, December 28 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-12-28 17:14:15 GMT
An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse. Officers were called to a home near 12th...
