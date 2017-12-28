Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

California

The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...