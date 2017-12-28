Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Jesus Negrete

Three simple things; a soccer ball, a field, and a team. But the Desert Mirage boys’ soccer team is more than just a team to senior goal keeper Jesus Negrete.

"They become family to you,” Negrete explained. “We play pranks on each other.”

Negrete has been a starter since his freshman year.

"I've felt blessed,” Negrete said. “Not many have the opportunity to spend four years in a program like this and I'm one of three this year that have the honor of being a captain their senior year."

Over the four years, not many can say they have racked up as many awards as Negrete.

"I've been goalkeeper of the league my junior year,” Negrete said. “And I was all CIF my sophomore year and junior year."

He's ready to go all out his senior year.

"I'm going to win both at the same time." Negrete said.

But at the end of the day, it's all about his family.

"It's been one of my greatest accomplishments being able to be a part of this program,” Negrete said. “My expectations for this year is hopefully win CIF and go on to state but first we will be focusing on league and then what comes next."

League play for the Desert Mirage Rams begin January 10th.