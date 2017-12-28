Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Collision with Truck in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Desert Hot Springs.
The motorcyclist was attempting to cross Highway 62 going west, when it was struck by the truck. Emergency crews arrived on scene and transported the victim to Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Southbound lanes will be closed at Mission Creek and Indian Canyon Road for "a number of hours" as investigators review the collision.
The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...
An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse. Officers were called to a home near 12th...
