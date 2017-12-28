New CA Law in 2018: Free Rides Home When You're Drunk - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

California

New CA Law in 2018: Free Rides Home When You're Drunk

Posted: Updated:

As you head to the bar for New Year's Eve, or to a friend's party, there may be alcohol involved, making it impossible to drive home safely. 

A new California state law that takes effect Jan. 1 is hoping to change that for the sake of public safety. 

Under Assembly Bill 711, alcohol manufacturers and licensed sellers can offer free or discounted rides through ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, or taxicabs. This is to ensure drinkers are transported home safely. 

Codes or vouchers can be given to alcohol sellers or directly to alcohol consumers. However, they cannot be offered as incentives to buy a company's product. 

Lyft has publically stated support for the bill. 

Uber sent a statement to NBC 7 Wednesday saying they were in favor of the legislation, “We are always supportive of efforts to reduce drunk driving. That is why we have partnered with MADD over the past few years to promote safety and getting a designated driver.” 

Current California law prohibits alcohol licensees from giving discounts to consumers.

There are some exceptions to this rule, wine and liquor manufacturers have been allowed on a temporary basis to pay for rides for drinkers attending private, invitation-only events. 

This new initiative would relax those rules, allowing alcohol manufacturers to give out free or discounted rides in all cases to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The measure was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Cupertino. 

Proponents of the bill said forty-four other states and the District of Columbia allow liquor manufacturers to pay for free or discounted rides during legislative analysis. 

But some are against the measure. Alcohol Justice, a nonprofit based in San Rafael, stated, "While drunk driving is a serious concern to public safety, and efforts to reduce it should generally be applauded, this bill implicitly allows for beer manufacturers to promote the overconsumption of alcohol."

Alcohol Justice goes on to say, "It will negatively impact public health and safety and increase the potential for alcohol-related problems."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-29 03:24:49 GMT

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

  • California

    2018's New Laws for California Drivers

    2018's New Laws for California Drivers

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-12-28 18:24:54 GMT
    The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...
    The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...

  • Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-12-28 17:14:15 GMT
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
Powered by Frankly