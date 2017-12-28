Claire's pulls children's makeup after family finds asbestos - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Claire's pulls children's makeup after family finds asbestos

Posted: Updated:

Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her six year old daughter's glitter makeup kit that the family purchased at their local Claire's. So, the Barrington mom who works for Deaton Law Firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.

Test results revealed the makeup to have Tremolite Asbestos, a toxic cancer causing material in it. Exposure to this has been linked to Mesothelioma which is one hundred percent fatal.

"In the work that we do, we've come across contaminated cosmetics, but you just assume that a children's product would be safe," says the concerned mom who is now looking out for the safety of other children who might be exposed.

Kristi and her boss, John Deaton have purchased seventeen more Claire's makeup products from nine different states. The results weren't good. Tremolite Asbestos was found in every single product.

Claire's has since released a statement saying: "As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues."

Claire's has also released a list of items that have been recalled which can be found here: http://www.claires.com/us/product-and-safety.html

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Two Children Locked in Gun Safe in Rancho Mirage

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-29 03:24:49 GMT

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

    Two children were locked in a gun safe in Rancho Mirage on Big Sioux Road, according to authorities. 

  • California

    2018's New Laws for California Drivers

    2018's New Laws for California Drivers

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-12-28 18:24:54 GMT
    The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...
    The New Year is just around the corner, and while that means a bunch of New Year's resolutions, it also means new laws. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has released a listr of new laws that will be going into effect starting Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who is not planning to ditch their vehicle next year should be aware of how those laws will affect them. Below is a list of the new laws and a brief description of each. Cannabis Use in Vehicles (SB 65) This law prevent driv...

  • Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Police: Baby Dies After Dad Bends Him to Make Him Stop Crying

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-12-28 17:14:15 GMT
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
    An infant has died after allegedly being bent by his father because the boy was crying, Phoenix police said. A police representative confirmed the baby's death after NBC affiliate KPNX reported it Tuesday. Charges are pending a report from the medical examiner, according to the representative. The boy's 30-year-old father, Robert Anthony Resendiz, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse.  Officers were called to a home near 12th...
Powered by Frankly