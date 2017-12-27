Exclusive: Surveillance Video Captures Pedestrian Being Hit By Vehicle

Exclusive: Surveillance Video Captures Pedestrian Being Hit By V - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs, CA -

There has been several pedestrians hit by vehicles in the Coachella Valley in the last few days. KMIR News has now obtained exclusive surveillance videos of one of those accidents. In the video, a car can be seen coming to a screeching halt. The manager of the Aloha Hotel can then be seen shouting. "Somebody just got hit! Somebody just got hit. Oh my God!" she says in the security video. 

"We heard a car screeching. We turned our heads. We saw her get hit and she flew," said Mona, the manager of the Aloha Hotel at the corner of South Palm Canyon Drive and East Palo Verde Avenue. 

Palm Springs police said a woman in her 40s was not using a cross walk around 10:30 Tuesday night.

A woman can be heard screaming just moments after impact in the surveillance video.  Mona said cars often speed by her hotel. "I felt so bad for the person that was hit, and why does this happen so often here?" she said.

A man was also hit by vehicle in Palm Desert on San Pablo Avenue and San Gorgonio Way Tuesday evening. The driver of this pedestrian accident fled the scene.  "In this case it does appear the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, and the pedestrian was in the cross walk, which is what he was supposed to be doing," said Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Armando Munoz. 

Christine Aleman works near by. She said drivers in the area often fail to stop at the stop sign. "People run that stop sign all the time, all year. I've seen people go the wrong way just to go to Circle K," Aleman said.

On Christmas Day a Bermuda Dunes pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV. Both the woman and the man hit by vehicles Tuesday night only suffered minor injuries.

