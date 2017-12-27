Newscast Producer (Click Here for Details)

NEWSCAST PRODUCER (fULL-TIME)

KMIR-KPSE has an immediate opening for a morning newscast producer.

The right candidate understands the importance of strong story selection, writing and production elements to create compelling television newscasts. Our brands are You Ask. We Investigate ® and Where the News Comes First ® and we believe in living them in every newscast, every day. If you craft great shows, and aren’t afraid to dump your rundown to roll with breaking news, we want to talk with you.

Qualifications:

*1 year newscast producing experience.

*College degree in journalism or related field preferred.

*Strong news judgment.

*Strong broadcast writing skills.

*Ability to work under intense deadline pressure.

*Familiarity with newsroom computer systems, including iNews, Precis, and VOD.

*Understanding of digital and social media platforms and how to integrate them into your newscasts.

Job Functions:

*Select and write stories, with an eye towards serving our news brand and vision.

*Collaborate with directors on technical execution and graphics.

*Ensure newscasts are fast-paced and compelling, utilizing a variety of production elements and techniques.

*Contribute story ideas and assist with decisions on coverage assignments.

*Write and post stories on multiple platforms, including broadcast, web and social media.

*Ability and willingness to work any shift, including evenings, weekends, overnights and holidays.

*Understand and practice journalism ethics.

*Unrestricted work authorization for work in the United States.

Interested candidates should send CV including link to previous work and where you learned about these job openings to:

Ross Becker

News Director

KMIR-KPSE

72920 Parkview Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

jobs@kmir.com



NO PHONE CALLS. KMIR-KPSE is owned by OTA Broadcasting, an equal opportunity employer.