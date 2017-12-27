Domestic Violence Suspect Shot and Killed by Desert Hot Springs Police

A 36-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a Jeep while walking in the middle of a road in an unincorporated area southwest of Indio, authorities said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, at approximately 9:15 PM, officers were dispatched to the 13400 block of Cielo Azul Way for shots fired during a domestic disturbance.
The holidays are a time of time honored traditions. But community activists for undocumented immigrants say many are so concerned about visiting their families for the holidays, that this year, they are spending Christmas without them.
