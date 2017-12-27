Domestic Violence Suspect Shot and Killed by Desert Hot Springs Police

A domestic violence suspect who allegedly beat and tried to shoot his girlfriend was shot and killed by officers in Desert Hot Springs, the city's police chief said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old white man, allegedly pointed a handgun at approaching officers as he was sitting in a car at a home in the 13400 block of Cielo Azul Way, Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary said. The officers fired "a number of rounds,'' Mondary said, killing him at the scene.

Story: Indio Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting

Mondary said the suspect's girlfriend ran to a neighbor's home at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and said her boyfriend of one month beat her and shot at her twice as she fled. The suspect fired at her once inside their home, then again outside the home as she ran to the neighbor's house, Mondary said.

Story: District Attorney's Office Rules That Fatal Palm Springs Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified

When officers first arrived, the suspect was gone. Mondary said it's believed that he drove off to search for the girlfriend, then returned, pulling into the home's garage. As officers approached him, the chief said the suspect leaned out of the vehicle and brandished the handgun, leading to the shooting.

Mondary called the incident a "completely self-defense justifiable shooting.''

Story: Pair Charged with Transporting Drugs via Drone

The suspect's name was not released, pending identification from the coroner's office, but Mondary said the man was a parolee originally from Hemet, and only recently moved to Desert Hot Springs.

The girlfriend sustained unspecified injuries and was treated at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Mondary said she was released from the hospital early Wednesday morning. None of the officers were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.