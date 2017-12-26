Indio Man Struck and Killed in Bermuda Dunes Roadway on Christmas Day

A 36-year-old father of two was killed on Christmas Day when he was struck by a Jeep while walking in the middle of a road in Bermuda Dunes, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office as Ramon Contreras of Indio.

Contreras was struck by a 2006 Jeep driven by a Palm Desert woman about 3 a.m. Monday while walking in the No. 1 lane of westbound Avenue 42 just east of Jamaica Sands Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Quintero said.

Evidence at the scene indicated Contreras was ``highly intoxicated,'' Quintero said.

A fundraising page created for Contreras' family says he is survived by his wife Rachel, son Giovanni and 1-year-old daughter Sinai. "He was an affectionate, caring and warmhearted individual who always made sure his family was taken care of,'' the page reads. To contribute to the family, visit www.youcaring.com/rachelperezcontreras-1051928.