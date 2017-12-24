Crews Battle Christmas Eve House Fire in Indio

A bit of a hectic moment for some visitors looking for a holiday trip up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Saturday night.
A bit of a hectic moment for some visitors looking for a holiday trip up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Saturday night.
The holidays are a time of time honored traditions. But community activists for undocumented immigrants say many are so concerned about visiting their families for the holidays, that this year, they are spending Christmas without them.
The holidays are a time of time honored traditions. But community activists for undocumented immigrants say many are so concerned about visiting their families for the holidays, that this year, they are spending Christmas without them.
On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...
On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...