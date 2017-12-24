Crews Battle Christmas Eve House Fire in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Crews Battle Christmas Eve House Fire in Indio

Indio, CA -

Cal Fire and Riverside County Firefighters were called early on Christmas Eve to respond to a single family home engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell KMIR News that the fire broke out at approximately 1 PM in the area of Miles Avenue in Indio.

As emergency crews assessed the scene they determined that nearly half of the home was actively consumed in flames.

According to officials, Firefighters had the flames under control in about a half hour.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in this fire.

Stay with KMIR as we keep you updated with details on this story and ways how you can help the family.

    200 People Stranded at Top of Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Late Saturday Night

    A bit of a hectic moment for some visitors looking for a holiday trip up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Saturday night.

    Immigrant Community Afraid To Travel For The Holidays

    The holidays are a time of time honored traditions. But community activists for undocumented immigrants say many are so concerned about visiting their families for the holidays,  that this year, they are spending Christmas without them.

    Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Murder in Love Triangle Case

    On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin's family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...

