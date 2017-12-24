Crews Battle Christmas Eve House Fire in Indio

Cal Fire and Riverside County Firefighters were called early on Christmas Eve to respond to a single family home engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell KMIR News that the fire broke out at approximately 1 PM in the area of Miles Avenue in Indio.

As emergency crews assessed the scene they determined that nearly half of the home was actively consumed in flames.

According to officials, Firefighters had the flames under control in about a half hour.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in this fire.

Stay with KMIR as we keep you updated with details on this story and ways how you can help the family.