Cathedral City

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Hit and Run near Candy Cane Lane

Cathedral City, CA -

The alleged driver of a hit-and-run near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City is arrested.

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday near Minerva Rd. and Avenida La Vista. A woman was struck and her condition has not been released.

Witnesses say they saw a yellow Camaro leaving the scene. 

Saturday night officers with the Cathedral City Police Department followed-up on multiple tips which lead them to 45-year-old Avinder Cheeman of Palm Springs. Cheeman was arrest for felony hit and run.

