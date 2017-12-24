Police Arrest Man in Connection to Hit and Run near Candy Cane Lane

The alleged driver of a hit-and-run near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City is arrested.

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday near Minerva Rd. and Avenida La Vista. A woman was struck and her condition has not been released.

Witnesses say they saw a yellow Camaro leaving the scene.

Saturday night officers with the Cathedral City Police Department followed-up on multiple tips which lead them to 45-year-old Avinder Cheeman of Palm Springs. Cheeman was arrest for felony hit and run.

