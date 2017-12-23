Desert Hot Springs Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Explosive Device

A man who was allegedly driving around with an "improvised explosive device,'' which sheriff's deputies discovered when they searched his vehicle during a traffic stop in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, remained in custody Tuesday.

Norman Bell, 55, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of reckless possession of a destructive device.

Story: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Desert Hot Springs Home Burglary Charges

Deputies did not specify the type of device, saying only that it was found around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after Bell was pulled over by deputies near Little Morongo and Dillon roads.

Story: Man Charged With Murder in Banning Man's Shooting Death in Custody

The discovery prompted a response from the sheriff's hazardous device team, which "took possession of the device and rendered it safe,'' Deputy Armando Munoz said.

Bell was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio in lieu of $35,000 bail. He's expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.