Deputies Investigate Suspicious Device in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a suspicious device in Desert Hot Springs Saturday night.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 5 p.m. where they say they spotted something suspicious in the car they pulled over.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to help with the investigation.

The bomb squad determined the device was an improvised explosive device and say the situation safe. The incident is still under investigation.

Little Morongo Rd. was closed between Dillon Rd. and San Jacinto Dr. over the course of the investigation.