La Quinta

Gas Line Break Catches Fire in La Quinta Saturday

La Quinta, CA -

A gas line break catches fire in La Quinta Saturday afternoon causing a scary scene in the main artery into the La Quinta Cove.

It happened about 3 p.m. on Avenida Montezuma.

No homes have been threatened by the fire but a nearby animal shelter was evacuated as a precaution.

Roadways near Eisenhower drive and Montezuma have been shut down and are expected to remain that way until midnight.

Firefighters and Southern California Gas Company are on scene taking care of the situation.

