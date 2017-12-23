SpaceX Rocket Lights Up Desert Sky

It lit up the sky from Indio to Indian Wells and all the way to Cathedral City. The bright, white light stunned everyone who saw it.

"It looked like a big explosion in the and everybody came running out, and it was a sight to see man."

"Kind of like an explosion of a big, bright white light and it just shot across the sky."

Across the desert, people pulled over and got out of their cars to get a better glimpse of the free light show.

"It looked like a rocket. It had a weird glow to it."

"A huge jelly fish shaped, bright, white light. It was cool."

But what was the strange, glowing phenomenon? Everyone had a theory.

"I thought it was two airplanes that crashed."

"I just though it was a missile or something. Or a rocket ship."

"A sleigh or Santa. I don't know, A UFO?"

The spectacle was SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Carrying with it ten satellites to low orbit earth.

"It was really breath taking to see."

"We've never seen something like that."

"It was pretty neat. It was insane. It stayed up there for a while too."

The satellites will be part will be part of a constellation operated by Iridium Communications. SpaceX will deploy a total of 4,000 of these super fast internet satellites by 2019.