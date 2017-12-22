SpaceX Rocket Launch Lights Up Night Sky

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...

Southern California

KMIR News can confirm that the bright lights in the western sky Friday night were from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 5:27 p.m and was carrying 10 satellites to Earth orbit. The rocket's first-stage was previously used during a mission in June. Viewer reports said that the launch could be seen all over Southern California and beyond. Past launches the Falcon 9 roc...