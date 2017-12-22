SpaceX Rocket Launch Lights Up Night Sky - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

SpaceX Rocket Launch Lights Up Night Sky

KMIR News can confirm that the bright lights in the western sky Friday night were from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 5:27 p.m and was carrying 10 satellites to Earth orbit.

The rocket's first-stage was previously used during a mission in June.

Viewer reports said that the launch could be seen all over Southern California and beyond.

Past launches the Falcon 9 rocket had also transported new satellites into earths orbit.

