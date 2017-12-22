Stores Brace For Second Busiest Shopping Day of the Year

Stores everywhere are gearing up for the second busiest shopping day of the year. Thousands are expected to be doing last minute holiday shopping on Saturday. If you have not finished your Christmas shopping yet, you're not the only one. "My sister, she's the only one I have left," said Desert Hills Premium Outlet shopper Monica Valenzuela.

Desert Hills Premium Outlets is expecting thousands to visit the outlet mall to check a few more off their lists. "About 50% or a little bit more than 50% of consumers have not completed their holiday shopping yet," said Mahasti Islami with Desert Hills Premium Outlets. "We are expecting it to be close or comparative to what we saw Black Friday weekend. So if that gives you any indication, it will be a lot of shoppers," Islami said.

David Mendoza works in retail. He usually does his holiday shopping last minute, but said it is better to be pro-active. "Do it ahead of time because honestly even at Tommy, the sizes run out," he said. Mendoza said during the holidays, it's not about what you give. "Honestly, just to see the smile on peoples faces when you get them something," he said.