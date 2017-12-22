O Christmas Weed! Busted Elderly Couple Says 60 Pounds of Pot Intended for Holiday Presents

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside C...
It lit up the sky from Indio to Indian Wells and all the way to Cathedral City. The bright, white light stunned everyone who saw it.
