Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Murder in Love Triangle Case

Former Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was allegedly involved in a love triangle with the girlfriend of a man he killed, Luis Carlos Morin Jr.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested for the murder of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. Morin was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2014, when Rodriguez was attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Based on the information provided by the investigating agency, Rodriguez was initially cleared with a determination that the shooting was justified. Not long after, Morin’s family filed a civil suit against Riverside County.

During that lawsuit, it was learned that Rodriguez was having an intimate relationship with Diana Perez, the mother of Morin’s children. Based on additional information, it became evident this was not an officer-involved shooting review, it was a murder investigation.

The case was reopened and the District Attorney’s Office, together with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation of the case. The newly gathered evidence was presented to the Riverside County Grand Jury by the District Attorney’s Office over the past few weeks.

The Grand Jury, made up of 19 members from our community, indicted Rodriguez for murder (Penal Code section 187) and the use of a firearm causing the death of Morin (Penal Code section 12022.53(d)). If convicted as currently charged, Rodriguez could face up to life in prison. In addition, the Grand Jury indicted Diana Perez on one count of being an accessory to murder (Penal Code section 32).

Perez also was arrested Thursday night. If convicted as currently charged, Perez could face up to three years in custody.

“As the son of a law enforcement officer and a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, I know firsthand that the people who wear the badge are good people,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. “They love and protect this community each and every day and can be trusted, but when someone violates that trust and abuses his power, that person will be held accountable – just like anyone else. No one is above the law.”

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio today, Dec. 22, 2017, at 1:30pm in Dept. 3R. Perez is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Jan. 3, 2018, in Dept. 3R.