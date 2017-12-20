UPDATE: Little Aiden Still Fighting Rare Brain Infection

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the identity Tuesday of a 19-year-old Indio woman whose body was found last week at a home in Oasis, near the Salton Sea.
A four-month investigation by the Riverside County DA’s Gang Impact Team into a Palm Springs area criminal street gang culminated Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, with more than 20 arrest and search warrants being served.
Jeff Calica, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, but at his sentencing Monday, Judge Michael Washington imposed the agreed-upon terms of his plea bargain.
