UPDATE: Little Aiden Still Fighting Rare Brain Infection

It's hard to imagine Aiden, who's used to playing and singing being confined to a bed for any amount of time. But since he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive fungal infection he's been confined to a hospital bed at Loma Linda Children's Hospital for over three months.

"They thought he was doing better, which sometimes he is but then he had setbacks," says his grandmother, Marry Ann Persinger.

Little Aiden was a healthy four-year-old so when he got sick with an infection only seen in people with severely compromised immune systems, it baffled doctors. Aiden is still fighting. But doctors are thinking about putting him back in intensive care. His family is praying for a miracle.

"God's the only one that can change everything," says Persinger.

Aiden is surrounded by love. His family is with him around the clock.

His grandmother cherishes their time together, "I tell him I love you so much, I love you and we're going to get through this, you're doing better, you're a strong boy and I need you to help you and Bryson need you Bryson needs you,Bryson needs you to tell him what's right and wrong."

His little brother, Bryson was born the week Aiden got sick, "He loved the idea of having a baby brother, he hasn't got to spend any time with him," she says.

His favorite outings to church and the 99 Cents Only store, with his grandmother, have been replaced with hospital visits, this Christmas will be spent there too.

"And for Christmas the best gift would be for him to get better for i think that's with all of us," she says as Bryson smiles.

The family says they're grateful for the Christmas cards and prayers and asks for continued prayers.

They set up a Facebook page called Prayers for Aiden.