Palm Springs Homeowner Fined Thousands For Unregistered Home On Airbnb

Most full-time Palm Springs residents know that short term vacation rentals are a touchy subject. But for those who pop in to town for the occasional weekend getaway at their second home, the vacation rental ordinance may not be the first thing that comes to mind. As one homeowner found, not knowing the rules can cost thousands of dollars.

"This is fake. This is a scam. I thought, 'this was a scam," said Palm Springs homeowner Clemente Ambrosano.

But it was no scam. Ambrosano was fined $5,000 dollars for advertising his condo on Airbnb. After someone rented his condo for two nights, he put a block on the ad, realizing he does not like the idea of strangers in his house. But when the block expired the ad for his condo popped up again, and the city sent him a huge bill. Ambrosano claims he had no idea the Palm Springs vacation rental ordinance requires a homeowner to register their home with the city before advertising it on Airbnb.

"I agree with the city for all these people that are making thousands and thousands of dollars every month, but someone like us that didn't know, it's not fair. A warning would have been nice," said Ambrosano.

But unfortunately for Ambrosano, the Palm Springs Department of Vacation Rental Compliance does not issue warnings. It does, however, allow homeowners to contest a fine before an administrative appeals board made up of city volunteers.

"It is part of due process, and they have the right to make statements and bring arguments if they feel that they were not cited correctly," said Palm Springs Vacation Rental Compliance Official Boris Stark.

A majority vote is needed in order for a citation to be overturned. The panel normally has five members officiating over an appeal. The day Ambrosano went to plead his case only four members were present. The final vote was 2-2. Ambrosano needed at least 3 votes.

"That's a hefty bill. Five thousand, plus additional fees, it's almost $7,000 dollars. And people don't have that kind of money to be like , 'here you go," Ambrosano said.