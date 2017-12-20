Two Suspects Arrested After High Speed DUI Pursuit, One Suspect Remains At Large

Police are searching for a suspect in Indio, while two others are in custody following a high speed DUI pursuit.

Police attempted to pull over a green 1990's Chevrolet Impala for suspected driving under the influence in Desert Hot Springs. After an attempt to pull the suspect over, the driver led officers on a pursuit from Date Palm to Interstate 10.

Story: Four Detained After High Speed Chase in Palm Springs

During the pursuit, traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph, the driver crashed into the guardrail at the I-10 overpass before exiting onto Cook Street. The suspect continued to Fred Waring from Palm Desert into Indio before all three suspect exited the vehicle near Miles and Clinton.

Story: Parolee Leads Cathedral City Police On High Speed Pursuit

Two of the suspects remain in custody, while one suspect remains at large. It is not clear which suspect is wanted at this time. Stay tuned with KMIR for more details.