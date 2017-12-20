Man Who Killed Motorist in Alcohol-Fueled Crash Sentenced

A man who killed a motorist at a Hemet intersection when he slammed into the victim's vehicle at 100 mph while driving under the influence was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison.

Augustin Peralta Jimenez, 48, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter for the Aug. 31 death of 51-year-old Jose Manahan of Menifee.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Johnson certified the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson, Manahan was stopped for a red light along Domenigoni Parkway, where it meets South Sanderson Avenue. Jimenez was westbound on Domenigoni, traveling ``at least 100 mph,'' when his Chevrolet pickup truck plowed into the rear of the victim's Toyota Prius, crushing the smaller vehicle.

Manahan suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where he died less than an hour after the 7 p.m. crash. Jimenez suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the same hospital. He was released three days later, at which point detectives took him into custody and booked him into jail, Dickson said.

The defendant has no prior documented felony convictions.