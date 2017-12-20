Man Who Killed Motorist in Alcohol-Fueled Crash Sentenced

A man who killed a motorist at a Hemet intersection when he slammed into the victim's vehicle at 100 mph while driving under the influence was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison.
Augustin Peralta Jimenez, 48, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter for the Aug. 31 death of 51-year-old Jose Manahan of Menifee.
Story: Hemet Man Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer
Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Johnson certified the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.
According to Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson, Manahan was stopped for a red light along Domenigoni Parkway, where it meets South Sanderson Avenue. Jimenez was westbound on Domenigoni, traveling ``at least 100 mph,'' when his Chevrolet pickup truck plowed into the rear of the victim's Toyota Prius, crushing the smaller vehicle.
Story: Dog Bite Leaves 3-Year-Old Traumatized in Hemet
Manahan suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where he died less than an hour after the 7 p.m. crash. Jimenez suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the same hospital. He was released three days later, at which point detectives took him into custody and booked him into jail, Dickson said.
The defendant has no prior documented felony convictions.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.