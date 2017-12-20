Veteran Families Gifted with Homes from Habitat For Humanity

Just in time for the holidays, two veteran Palm Desert families got the ultimate Christmas gift, a new home.

It was all made possible by the City of Palm Desert who donated the land to the Habitat for Humanity and the Home Depot Foundation who provided a grant for the initial costs of construction.

The two families were given keys to their new homes Wednesday afternoon, just days before Christmas.

Story Here: Hundreds of Kids Gifted Bikes

Janelle and Adrian Robles are still settling in to their new home, moving in slowly as the days go by. Right now, they're still in shock to have a place to call home.

"I was like, oh my gosh we have a house. I was so excited and I'm telling my daughter we have a house," said Janelle Robles.

There are new appliances, new floors and new fixtures inside, and brand new landscaping outside. Throughout the house, thousands of dollars with of materials donated by the community. Volunteers spent hundreds of hours helping to complete this sentimental project for Robles and one other family.

"we are unbelievably blessed and grateful, words can't describe the generosity of the donations," she said.

Adrian Robles is a ten-year army veteran, now working on his education while they both raise their daughter. Financially, times are tough for the Robles family.

"I'm a full-time student, so having this opportunity to have low-income housing or at least a house that's a little more affordable for us, is important so I can continue my education," said Adrian Robles.

Story Here: Border Patrol Seeks 3 Year Old Who Showed Appreciation

Through a veterans program at the College of the Desert, Adrian heard about the Habitat For Humanity and applied for housing through the program aimed at putting veterans into affordable housing. Soon, he and Janelle found out they'd been approved.

"It's still processing, we just found out Friday that everything, the paperwork went through," said Janelle Robles.

The home isn't free though. They'll still make monthly payments but the total cost of the new home will be significantly less, so it's something they can afford.

At the perfect time of the year, the Robles family and the other recipients will be together as a family in their new homes.