Palm Springs Power Release 2018 California Winter League Schedule

"The California Winter League is a pro showcase league,” Palm Springs Power Manager Casey Dill said. “So we get free agents from all over the world. We even have players coming from Japan as well as all over the United States. These guys are all free agents. Really good college players, top college players, that went undrafted. We even have some guys that used to play in the big leagues. These are all guys that are here pursuing their dreams playing professional baseball, looking to get signed by a professional league."

As a first-year manager for the Palm Springs Power, Casey Dill helped 12 players sign professional contracts after last year’s winter league. Now going into his second year, he's setting the bar even higher.

"I want to lead the California Winter League in guys getting signed pro contracts,” Dill said. “My job as a manager is to help these guys further their career should they be good enough to do so. So, I want to win a championship here and I also want to lead the league in having players sign professionally. There's nothing as a manager you want more than to see you players continue to succeed.