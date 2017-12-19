Palm Springs Plans On Removing Controversial Trees

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon said he plans on removing controversial tamarisk trees that line the public Tahquitz Creek golf course at the 14th and 15th fairways. On the other side of the tall trees is the the historically black Lawrence Crossley neighborhood. Some residents who live in the neighborhood said the trees are a symbol of racism and need to be removed. "It is a divider. It is in a way. It is," said long time resident Carl Brenagh.

Trae Daniel has lived in the Crossley neighborhood for nearly 14 years. He said he believes they were planted before the 1960s with the intent of hiding the black community. "It's not just Palm Springs, the United States was racist and you could not have a black community living on a white golf course," Daniel explained.

Brenagh said the trees are frustrating. "You can hear everything, but you can't see anything. Believe it or not people just didn't want to be bothered with black people at the time," he said.

However, no one can really prove why the trees were planted. "It's over 60 years ago, so we don't know. It was a different city 60 years ago," Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon said.

Daniel said it's obvious why the trees were planted. "Why is there a row of tamarisk trees only between the black housing development and the golf course?" he said.

Residents said a big problem is how dirty the trees are. "There has been rats in there like I said I caught about 50 of them," Brenagh explained.

Mayor Moon said the trees are a safety and health hazard and he wants everyone to feel welcomed. "If people feel that way, we take them out and I think we've gone a long way to perhaps making them feel better. Times have changed. The city has changed and we have a new council with a new perspective," Moon said.

Brengah is hopeful the city will take the trees down, so residents can benefit.

"It would make it look better for us also and maybe have our home value go up, it would be great," he added.

Mayor Moon estimates the project would cost about $150,000 to remove the trees.