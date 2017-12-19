Accountants Say Impact Of GOP Tax Plan Will Vary

As the republican tax plan moves closer to becoming law, people here in the desert are left wondering how the changes will affect them.

Republicans say the plan is a Christmas gift to Americans. Democrats say it's a gift to wealthy Americans. Sometimes, it's hard to tell who to believe. So who better to talk to then a numbers guy. Someone whose job focuses on cold, hard math.

"When politics enter into a discussion of taxes which is largely math, then the facts get obliterated," said CPA Sabby Jonathan, founding partner of Jonathan and Associates.

The top tax bracket which applies to very high income earners will decrease by 2.6 percent, benefiting the super wealthy. When it comes to the middle class, things get a little more complicated.

"It depends, it really does. Because the answer would be different if they have children. The child tax credit being increased, doubled. It also depends on whether they itemize deductions or take the standard deductions, do they have a mortgage, do they have medical expenses," said Jonathan.

Ultimately though, the change to the middle class will be modest.

"Their taxes may be reduced a little bit, they may be increased a little bit, but either way it wont be very significant," said Jonathan.

Tax experts say people on the lower end of the pay scale could end up seeing some relief.

"First of all the child tax credit has increased, various other credits have increased, the tax brackets for the lower income levels have decreased. So the lower income individuals are expected, in general, are expected to benefit from this new tax law,"Jonathan said.

The House of Representatives will re-vote on the bill it passed Tuesday fearing procedural violations in the version it already passed. The Senate is expected to vote on the plan Tuesday night.