Cathedral City Police Seek Public Help Finding Candy Cane Lane Murderer

On Saturday 12/19/15 at about 08:56 p.m., Cathedral City Police Department received a report of shots fired near Avenida La Vista and Tortuga Road.

The caller advised two people had been struck by gunfire. When Officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man, David Chavez, had been shot and was deceased at the scene. Chavez ‘girlfriend who was pregnant (8 ½ months) was also shot and transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s unborn child was also killed by the gunfire.

Witnesses reported an argument between the victim and another driver. Officers at the scene learned the male suspect (name unknown) had fled on foot. The suspect was described as a Hispanic Male Adult in his 30’s, about 5’7” tall and 200 lbs. with a mustache and goatee.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a late 1990’s or early 2000’s dark colored, two door SUV. That vehicle was driven from the scene by an unknown female, and was occupied by at least one child.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the above subject described (Composite sketch). Any information about the above subject described (Composite sketch) can be directed to The CCPD Tip Line at (760) 202-2471 or call into Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867. The public may also contact Detective Moulin by email at amoulin@cathedralcity.gov