Man Arrested for Alleged Rancho Mirage Break-In, String of Other Crimes

An alleged cat burglar accused in a string of break-ins and thefts in the Coachella Valley was being held Tuesday in lieu of $70,000 bail.

Steven Edward Cain, who was arrested Monday in connection with a Rancho Mirage burglary and has been ``implicated in four burglaries and seven identity thefts'' in total, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

In his latest alleged crime, the 51-year-old suspect allegedly stole property from a Rancho Mirage home in the 71300 block of Country Club Drive last Thursday evening by entering the residence through an unlocked door as the homeowner slept, said sheriff's Sgt. David Wright.

The crime fit the profile of ``several other burglaries in the area'' that had occurred over the past month, according to the sergeant. Deputies arrested Cain on Monday in the 39500 block of Berkey Drive in Palm Desert, where ``several items stolen in the cat burglaries were recovered in addition to a stolen revolver from a previous burglary,'' Wright said.

The Rancho Mirage resident was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fraud, identity theft, possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation.