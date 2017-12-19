Sheriff's Department Confirms Indio Woman's Body Subject of Homicide Investigation

An ex-con who allegedly brandished a gun inside a La Quinta eatery was being held Monday without bail, sheriff's deputies said.
It's the Coachella Valley’s most popular street this time of year: Cathedral City's Candy Cane Lane. Once the sun sets, traffic and parking becomes an issue for people trying to catch a glimpse of the lights.
A power outage in Desert Hot Springs Monday about 400 people without power, and oddly enough, many in the area were actually happy about it.
