Sheriff's Department Confirms Indio Woman's Body Subject of Homicide Investigation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the identity Tuesday of a 19-year-old Indio woman whose body was found last week at a home in Thermal.

Wendy Perez was found just before 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 88000 block of Avenue 70. Investigators have not disclosed the cause of her death, but Central Homicide Unit investigators were summoned to the scene "based on the deputies' evaluation of the circumstances,'' said sheriff's Sgt. Wallace Clear.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for funeral expenses. To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/sf6wd4-wendys-funeral-fund.

Anyone with information regarding Perez's death was asked to contact Investigator Ortega at the sheriff's Thermal station at (760) 863-8990 or Investigator Dickey at the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.